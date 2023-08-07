NASCAR driver Noah Gragson suspended for liking George Floyd murder meme

American auto racing organisation NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club has suspended its driver Noah Gragson indefinitely. The driver was suspended Saturday, August 5 after he liked a meme on social media which had made fun of the murder of George Floyd, reported Fox Sports. The driver was replaced in weekend's Cup Series race by Josh Berry.

George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, had died due to police brutality by a Minneapolis Police officer in 2020 during his arrest. His death had sparked nationwide protest against racial discrimination and an international acknowledgement of the issue as well.

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team," said Legacy Motor Club in a social media post. Have a look at it here:

NASCAR also issued a statement and said that Gragson violated Section 4.4.D of the NASCAR Rule Book which pertains to driver conduct and that it fully supports Legacy Motor Club's decision.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson," read the statement. "Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Learning about the retribution, Gragson issued a statement on social medial platform X, former Twitter which read, "I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

The statement, posted in reply of Legacy Motor Club's stance, further read, "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Talking about his replacement Josh Berry, he made his ninth start of the ongoing season at Michigan International Speedway during FireKeepers Casino 400 in No. 42 Legacy MC Chevrolet on Sunday, August 6. He, however, crashed out of the race after hitting the sidewalls on 51st lap of the race.

