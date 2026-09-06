/‘I’m Shocked I Won’: Naomi Osaka reflects on US Open thriller against Mertens

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived another erratic outing, beating Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the US Open fourth round. Osaka had 41 unforced errors, her backhand in particular letting her down as she was unable to build on a comfortable first set for the second straight match.

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"I'm literally shocked that I won this match," Osaka, seeded 13th, told an adoring crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium. "There was a certain point where I felt like I put my entire heart on the court. I just kept trying every point."

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After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Osaka failed to convert a pair of chances and Mertens broke again for a 5-3 lead. Osaka gifted the Belgian two break points with a double fault, saving one with a forehand winner before sailing a backhand wide.

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Mertens finally took the set when Osaka dumped a backhand into the net.

Mertens kept the pressure on in the third and was rewarded with a break for a 3-2 lead, aided by a string of backhand errors from Osaka.

Osaka was clearly frustrated, berating herself and exchanging some testy words with her team.

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"I didn't feel like I played amazing, it was really getting me down," she told the crowd, offering an apology for her behaviour.

She was down a break trailing 4-3 when she took a medical timeout for treatment on her left calf and ankle. Osaka returned with renewed vigor, breaking Mertens at love for 4-4 and saving a break point in the next game for a 5-4 lead.