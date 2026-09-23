/'My mother fell in love with Anfield': Real Madrid's Mbappe reveals being pursued by Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe, in a recent interview, has revealed that he was pursued by English Premier League (EPL) club Liverpool during the early stages of his career. The French superstar, however, joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and became one of the most successful footballers in the club's history. Mbappe, who now plays for Real Madrid in La Liga, left PSG in 2024 after seven years at the club. The French footballer also revealed that his mother wanted him to join Liverpool because she was a fan of then-manager Jurgen Klopp and even traveled to Anfield - Liverpool's home ground - during early negotiations.

Mbappe reveals being pursued by Liverpool

In an interview with The Athletic, Mbappe said that in 2017, when he was at Monaco aged 18 and looking for his next club, Liverpool was a strong choice.

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"It was while I was playing in Monaco. I had to make a decision. And yes, I was close to Liverpool. My mum was a big fan of Jurgen Klopp and the favorite destination for my mum was Liverpool. She wanted me to go there," Mbappe said.

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"I didn't listen because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn't want to leave my country before I was someone. But yes, my mum was always saying 'Liverpool -- you're going to be there, playing at Anfield, it's going to be insane for you.' I was like, 'OK!'

"She went there [for] the first step of the negotiations. She went to the city, she went to the stadium, she met the people. She was like, 'It's a wonderful club, everybody's so kind, it's a family club, a big club.'

"She went to Anfield and fell in love with it. She watched a few games alone, to feel the atmosphere, because she wanted to imagine me in this stadium," he added.

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