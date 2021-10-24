MUN vs LIV, Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match will see Harry Maguire-led Manchester United take on the Jordan Henderson-led Liverpool on Sunday evening (October 24). The game will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

This will be the season's first match between both teams. Liverpool has done fairly well in the Premier League and is the only team to remain undefeated till now. It sits at 3rd position with five wins and three draws whereas Manchester United has struggled and is at 8th position with four wins and two draws in the same number of games.

The inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't brought as good results as the team would have expected. The team lost 4-2 against Leicester City in the last Premier League game. United will look to change the tide against arch-rivals.

However, for Liverpool the season has been great so far, Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life and has scored seven goals in eight games this season. Sadio Mane another striker of the team has scored five goals this season.

In the last encounter between the teams in May, Liverpool had defeated Manchester United by 4-2.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Manchester United has quality to cause Liverpool problems, says Jurgen Klopp

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool taking place?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time does the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool begins at 9 PM IST on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: Barcelona, Real Madrid combine present and future in Clasico of fallen giants

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool will be aired live on Star Sports Channels. The online streaming of the Premier League match between the team will be available on Hotstar.