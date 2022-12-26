Mumbai Indians' most-expensive recruit Cameron Green opens up about his IPL price tag

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians purchased young Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crores at this year’s mini-auction, making him the second-most-expensive player in the tournament's history. Green, who played just eight T20Is so far, will be expected to fill legendary Kieron Pollard’s shoes at MI, who had retired as a player after this season.

On Monday, after picking his maiden five-for in Tests against South Africa at the MCG, Green commented on his IPL price tag for the first time. Speaking to the media, the 23-year-old said he doesn’t think he has done enough to earn that price, and that this intimidating price will not change the person he is.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," he said. "I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much."

At the mini-auction in Kochi, three franchises mainly – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals were the ones chasing him but it was the Rohit Sharma-led team that made the winning bid of 17.25 crores. Despite this being a bumper-deal, Green was still behind Sam Curran – who was purchased by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 18.50 crores – the biggest draw in IPL auction history.

All-rounders, in particular, made news at the auction table on December 23rd. While Curran and Green were top two on the list of most-expensive players ever bought, two-time World Cup winner, Ben Stokes wasn’t behind. The star cricketer was bought was Chennai Super Kings in a deal worth INR 16.25 crores; meanwhile, former Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran also went for almost the same price (INR 16 crores) to Lucknow Super Giants.