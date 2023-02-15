MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Watch PSL 2023, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live on mobile, TV & laptop

MUL vs QUE Live Streaming: Multan Sultans (MUL) will face Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 15, at Multan Cricket Stadium. In PSL's opening game, the Sultans faced defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars by one run. However, their performance was undoubtedly exemplary. Mohammad Rizwan, the lead skipper, scored 75 runs off 50 deliveries showing his excellent form in Pakistan Super League. Shan Masood scored 35 runs off 31 balls. However, no other batter of Multan Sultans made over 25 runs.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators finished in the second last position in the previous season of the Pakistan Super League. They won only four games out of ten in 2022. In PSL 2023, Sarfaraz Ahmed will play a crucial role for the Quetta Gladiators. However, Iftikhar Ahmed, who showed great form in the Bangladesh Premier League, is their key player.

Here are all the MUL vs QUE Live Streaming details. If you want to watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live, you are in the right place.

When will Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) match be played?

The third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) is on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

What time will Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) match start?

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) will begin at 06:30 PM IST. You can find the full schedule of PSL 2023 here.

Where will Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) match be played?

The venue of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) is Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultans have already lost a game against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of PSL 2023 on the same ground.

Where can I watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) match Live?

In India, you can watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) PSL 2023 Live on Sony Ten-2 and Sony TV Six. In Pakistan, Ten Sports, PTV and A Sports will Live telecast PSL 2023 MUL vs QUE on February 15.

Which OTT platform will broadcast Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (MUL vs QUE) match Live?