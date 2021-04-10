MS Dhoni gears up for CSK vs DC match by launching massive sixes at nets - Watch

MS Dhoni will be back in action as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

In the build-up to the much-awaited match, Dhoni was seen launching mammoth sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. Chennai Super Kings took to social media platform Twitter to post a video of Dhoni hammering the bowlers in the nets as fans hoped they would witness the best of the former Indian captain.

Here is the clip of Dhoni smashing sixes at Wankhede Stadium:

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Co. would be looking to make amends in the 14th edition of IPL after failing to qualify to the playoffs for the first time in IPL history last season. CSK roped in a few big names at the auctions with the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham joining the franchise while Jason Behrendorff replaced Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of the tournament citing COVID-19 concern.

CSK would also welcome Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Raina is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history behind Virat Kohli. The Chennai-based franchise would also look to have solid returns from veteran Ambati Rayudu in the batting order.

While CSK have added the much-needed firepower in the batting order, it would be interesting to see whether the out-of-action players like Dhoni, Raina, Rayudu would find their form in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant would be seen leading Delhi Capitals against his mentor Dhoni, who will lead CSK. With the match being hosted by Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, it is expected to be a high-scoring game.