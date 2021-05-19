Most in Tokyo Olympic Village will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Games: IOC chief Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday assured that most athletes and members staying at the Tokyo Olympic Village will be vaccinated for coronavirus by the Games. The statement for IOC head came amidst fears of staging the mega event as COVID-19 cases soar in Japan.

"The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organised in a safe way," he said, appearing by video call.

"At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," Bach added.

Japan is still under a state of emergency due to rising cases of coronavirus, due to which, Thomas Bach had to cancel his visit to the country last week.

The Asian country is currently batting a fourth wave of coronavirus and two doctors' association have said that the Olympics will add extra pressure to already over-stretched medical facilities in Japan.

To address the situation, Bach said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel.

"The IOC has offered to the organising committee to have additional medical personnel as part of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) delegations," Bach said, without detailing how many people could come.

The additional personnel would "support the medical operations and the strict implementation of the Covid-19 countermeasures in the Olympic Village and the Olympic venues," he added.

According to a survey conducted by the Kyodo news agency a month ago, around 72 per cent wanted the Summer Games to be cancelled or postponed.