Money over health? Premier League clubs set to meet as many teams push for June 30 season end

The Premier League is set to meet on Friday with an increasing number of football clubs wanting the season to end by June 30 due to the rising concerns about players’ contracts. The top agenda of the meeting would be to find a way to conclude the 2019/20 season before June 30, which has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many clubs are still supporting a conclusion of the season despite the UK struggling with the dreaded coronavirus. Thus far, around 90,000 positive cases have been reported from the UK but that hasn’t affected many clubs’ take to finish the season rather than declare it null and void.

The major reason behind the clubs wanting to end the season before June 30 is due to the contracts of players which will be ending in the month of June and out-of-contract and loan players may not want to extend their contract and simply walk away from the club.

ALSO READ: Bayern star Suele wary of Bundesliga returning too soon

One Premier League club owner said: "Some clubs want the season to finish by the end of June. How can it be fair for European places and relegation to be decided by depleted squads?”

However, no solid outcome is expected from the meeting on Friday as the season will only resume when the government deems it safe. Even if the league is resumed, the games are most likely to be played behind closed doors.

ALSO READ: Postponed Tokyo Olympics 'to kickstart' Japan economy: IOC

One Premier League owner said: "The meeting will be about financial survival and if and when we play games or abandon the season. Sadly, the season could still be abandoned depending on government rules."

Most of the Premier League clubs have nine matches left to be played including the leaders Liverpool, who had a massive 25-point advantage before the league was suspended last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

