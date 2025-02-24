Moise Kean has been discharged from the hospital and is in no danger after collapsing on the pitch following a clash of heads during Fiorentina's defeat at Verona, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Advertisment

The 24-year-old Italian international striker was stretchered off in the second half of Sunday's 1-0 loss in a worrying repeat of what happened to Fiorentina teammate Edoardo Bove, who had a heart attack earlier this season.

Also read | Premier League champions-elect Liverpool leave mark on Manchester City

Watch Video -

Advertisment

Moise Kean has collapsed on field after a head injury 🤕 Prayers up for Moise #Kean🤞🏽



pic.twitter.com/6rhWIQnzBZ — “𝗔 𝗡 𝗗 𝗔 𝗥” (@andarsofian) February 23, 2025

But in a statement, Fiorentina said Kean had been "discharged from the hospital" in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence.

"Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results," added Fiorentina.

Advertisment

ACF Fiorentina comunica che Moise Kean, nella notte, è stato dimesso dall’ospedale di Verona e ha fatto rientro a Firenze. I test clinici e diagnostici effettuati sono risultati tutti negativi. pic.twitter.com/XTeLcHHbC1 — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) February 24, 2025

Kean has had an eventful season since moving to Fiorentina from Juventus, scoring 19 times in all competitions for the Tuscan club and playing his way back into the Italy team.

Kean netted the decisive goal in Italy's Nations League match with Israel in September.

Earlier this month, he was targeted with racist abuse on social media by Inter Milan supporters after Fiorentina's defeat at the San Siro.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.