Michael Schumacher Health: Sebastian Vettel opens up on legendary Mercedes driver, says 'he's not doing well'

Former Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has opened up on legendary Michael Schumacher on his 10th anniversary of the accident. Friday (Dec 29) marked the 10th anniversary of Schumacher’s near-fatal accident at the French Alp after which he is yet to make a public appearance. Vettel, a former German colleague of Schumacher opened up on the health issue and how difficult it is for him to accept the current situation of the seven-time world champion.

Vettel opens up on Schumacher

"It's still very, very difficult to, I don't want to say accept, but to accept that he keeps fighting and he's not doing well. Of course I wish him only the best. It is still a topic very often and I think about it sometimes in silence and sometimes a lot," was quoted as saying by RTL in the English version of its interview.

"The first thoughts were of course at the last conversation we had together," remembers Vettel. "I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us. I just miss my friend. He would have been so important in recent years. I would have had so many questions and he certainly could have provided so many answers or inspiration,” the German racer added.

Since his accident, Schumacher has undergone several surgeries having initially gone through a medically induced coma until June 2014. The former Mercedes driver left the hospital in Grenoble for further treatment at the Lausanne University Hospital, before being shifted for treatment and rehabilitation in September 2014.