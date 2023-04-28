MI vs RR ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

MI vs RR ticket booking online: The match between MI vs RR ticket booking online will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30. The match will mark the historic 1000th game of the Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have shown their inconsistency with three wins and four losses in seven games; they'll try to change that this weekend. The Royals, on the other hand, recently triumphed over the Chennai Super Kings at home. Fans will anticipate a performance of the same intensity when the two teams meet on Sunday.

MI vs RR ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the MI vs RR match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the MI vs RR match and choose seats.