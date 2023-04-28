MI vs RR ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?
MI vs RR will face off against each other on Sunday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Here's how you can book tickets for the match
The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 30. The match will mark the historic 1000th game of the Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led MI have shown their inconsistency with three wins and four losses in seven games; they'll try to change that this weekend. The Royals, on the other hand, recently triumphed over the Chennai Super Kings at home. Fans will anticipate a performance of the same intensity when the two teams meet on Sunday.
How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the MI vs RR match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the MI vs RR match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the MI vs RR IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
MI vs RR match details
The 1000th match of the IPL and 42nd match of the IPL 2023 will be played on Sunday between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be televised by Star Sports Network in India. It will be streamed live by the JioCinema app.