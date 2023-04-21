MI vs PBKS ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match?

MI vs PBKS ticket booking online: The Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to defeat the struggling Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. After losing their first two games, Mumbai Indians made a spectacular comeback by defeating Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous three matches. As a result, they are presently ranked sixth in the points standings. However, Punjab Kings, who are currently ranked seventh in the points standings, have stumbled without their normal skipper and leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan. Due to a shoulder injury, Dhawan is unlikely to play against the Mumbai Indians.

MI vs PBKS ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for an IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the MI vs PBKS match and choose seats.

The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.

How to book through Paytm?

To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the MI vs PBKS match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.

MI vs PBKS match details