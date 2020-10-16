MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. So far in IPL history, the matches between KKR and MI have been the most one-sided ones and the Rohit Sharma-led outfit would be looking to continue their run against the Knight Riders.

However, KKR would be hoping for a fresh start under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan after Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy duties to the World Cup-winning English captain. In the previous encounter between MI and KKR, Mumbai Indians came victorious.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 16).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at WION.