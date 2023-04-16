MI vs KKR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

MI vs KKR Head to Head: The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR) on Sunday, April 16. The venue of the match is Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. KKR has won 2 matches out of the 4 matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have just won 1 match out of 3 matches. Both teams will look forward to adding 2 points to their points tally after defeating their rival in today’s contest. Let’s first look at the head-to-head record of both teams.

MI vs KKR head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL games is 22-9 in Mumbai Indians' favour. MI has dominated KKR throughout the 15 years of IPL. The Knight Riders have, however, recently made some progress in terms of their record.

In IPL 2022, KKR defeated MI twice. In fact, the Kolkata-based team is now unbeaten in three games against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Fans must note that the match will take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, MI’s home ground. Here, KKR will find it very difficult to overcome the Indians. Of the last 8 matches played here between KKR and MI, the latter have emerged victorious 7 times, whereas KKR has managed to win just 1 time.

MI vs KKR Wankhede pitch report

Batters benefit from the batting-friendly surface at Wankhede throughout the entire game. Short boundaries and a quick outfield help teams post high scores. Bowlers will surely have a tough time keeping their economy low. The pacers will get some help as the game progresses, though. On this ground, the team that wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first.

MI vs KKR playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Tim David

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana©, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs KKR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network