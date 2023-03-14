MI vs GG WPL 2023: Check date, time, venue, live-streaming details, probable playing XI & all you need to know
Story highlights
The second half of the ongoing Women's Premier League will begin with the table toppers Mumbai Indians clashing with the Gujarat Giants. Check all details here.
The second half of the ongoing Women's Premier League will begin with the table toppers Mumbai Indians clashing with the Gujarat Giants. Check all details here.
The second half of the ongoing Women's Premier League will begin with the table toppers Mumbai Indians clashing with the Gujarat Giants. Match 12 of WPL 2023 will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 14. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are the only undefeated team in the Women's Premier League. They have won all four matches so far, and seek to maintain their streak with the fifth match against Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana. The Giants have only won a single match in the tournament against the RCB-W. Their regular skipper Beth Mooney is out of the playing XI due to an injury.
Mumbai Indians locked horns with the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. MI defeated the Giants by 143 runs, kickstarting their WPL 2023 campaign.
Here are all the details about the WPL match between Mumbai Indians, including the squad, live-streaming, and match details.
WPL 2023 MI vs GG: Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Humaria Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants
S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth/Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
WPL 2023 MI vs GG: Match Details
Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
WPL 2023 MI vs GG: Live Streaming
Where can I watch MI vs GG WPL 2023 live telecast on TV?
You can watch the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League on Thursday, March 9, at Sports18 Network.
Where can I live stream MI vs GG WPL 2023 match on mobile?
JioCinema will live stream the DC vs MI WPL 2023 match on mobile.