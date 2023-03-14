MI vs GG WPL 2023: Check date, time, venue, live-streaming details, probable playing XI & all you need to know

The second half of the ongoing Women's Premier League will begin with the table toppers Mumbai Indians clashing with the Gujarat Giants. Match 12 of WPL 2023 will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Tuesday, March 14. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are the only undefeated team in the Women's Premier League. They have won all four matches so far, and seek to maintain their streak with the fifth match against Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana. The Giants have only won a single match in the tournament against the RCB-W. Their regular skipper Beth Mooney is out of the playing XI due to an injury.