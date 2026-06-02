/Melbourne Stars, Renegades set for merger in major Big Bash League shake-up

Melbourne’s two Big Bash League teams, the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, are reportedly set for a major change ahead of the upcoming season. According to SEN Cricket, the two clubs are expected to be brought together under a single operational structure managed by Cricket Victoria. Staff members were reportedly informed of the proposed development on Tuesday (Jun 2).

The new team would keep the Melbourne name instead of Victoria, as per BBL rules and would likely continue to play home matches at the MCG and could potentially wear Victoria’s traditional navy-blue colours.

Meanwhile, a previous report by Code Sports said “Bushrangers” is one of the names being considered for the new merged team. Although Cricket Victoria runs both Melbourne BBL sides, reports suggest it still plans to sell its second licene, which is likely to be bought by IPL-linked investors and rebranded.

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Earlier reports had indicated that the Renegades were the most likely club to be sold and under those plans, the franchise would have split its home fixtures across multiple venues, including the MCG, GMHBA Stadium, Junction Oval and even Chennai in India.

The reports further indicate that the Stars and Renegades playing squads will remain separate for now, with the changes focused primarily on administration rather than on-field operations.