'Meet the Venkaboys': After Dravid's anger, Cricketing legends in a boy-band wins over internet

After Rahul Dravid's never-seen-before ‘angry’ avatar, Venkatesh Prasad's new boyband the "Venkaboys" has taken the internet by storm. In the advertisement, Venkatesh Prasad was seen performing on a song along with Manindar Singh, Javagal Srinath and Saba Karim.

Featuring in an ad for a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform where actor Jim Sarbh is seen comparing the rewards offered by the platform to the boyband featuring "your favourite cricketer". In the advertisement, the "Venkaboys" can be seen singing that "In the 90s, we were the real OGs."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and shared the video and wrote: "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey."

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021 ×

The latest ad by the CRED had some interesting Twitter reactions. Check out: