Green Bay Packers have added three-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman as he signs a one-year deal with the side. After an announcement was made on Tuesday (Mar 18), Hardman will be eager to take his side to glory as he looks to add one more title to his trophy cabinet. But who is Hardman and why his latest move is making the rounds, here’s a brief insight.

Who is Mecole Hardman?

A wide receiver and return specialist, the 27-year-old has already pocketed three Super Bowl titles having won the prestigious trophy with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft having kickstarted his college football career with Georgia Bulldogs.

After a brief stint with the New York Jets in 2023, Hardman returned to the NFL with a chance to become the Packers' first true No. 1 receiver since Davante Adams' departure. In his four-year career with the Chiefs, he averaged over 500 yards per season and caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 58. His arrival could provide a much-needed spark for a Packers offense that struggles without a standout receiver.

In Super Bowl LVIII, Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

After helping Andy Reid's men win two Super Bowls, Hardman was let go by Kansas City at the end of the 2022 campaign. He moved to New York to sign with the Jets but his time at MetLife Stadium proved short-lived when he lost his starting spot to two rookie wide receivers and swiftly requested a trade.

Hardman is engaged to Chariah Gordon, who was spotted in the stands to support the NFL star on multiple occasions. After Hardman’s move to the Green Bay Packers, Gordon took to social media and posted, “I'm really going to miss y'all” on her Instagram account.