Leon Edwards is all set to take on Sean Brady in a thrilling showdown in the welterweight division, pitting the reigning champion against a rising contender on Saturday (Mar 22) at the O2 Arena in London. Edwards, known for his elite striking, technical prowess, and well-rounded skill set, will look to defend his title and solidify his reign at the top. Meanwhile, Brady, an undefeated grappling specialist with relentless pressure, seeks to make a statement by dethroning the champ.

This clash of styles—Edwards’ precision striking versus Brady’s suffocating ground game—promises fireworks. With high stakes and championship gold on the line, fight fans can expect an intense battle inside the Octagon. So who exactly is Leon Edwards and why is he making rounds, here’s all you need to know about him.

Leon "Rocky" Edwards, born on August 25, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica, is a distinguished English mixed martial artist known for his success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Competing in the welterweight division, he held the UFC Welterweight Championship from 2022 to 2024.

Early Life of Edwards

Growing up in Kingston, Edwards faced significant hardships, including exposure to crime and the tragic loss of his father in 2004. At the age of nine, he moved to Birmingham, England, where he encountered further challenges and became involved in criminal activities during his teenage years. However, a turning point came when his mother encouraged him to join an MMA gym at 17, setting him on a path away from trouble and toward a successful fighting career.

Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady insights

Leon Edwards (22-4-0, 1 NC): Standing at 6'2" with a 74-inch reach, he employs effective lateral movement, varied kicks, and precise jabs. His clinch work is notable, utilising elbows and knees to disrupt opponents.

Sean Brady (17-1-0): Brady is recognised for his grappling dominance. At 5'10" with a 72-inch reach, he excels in offensive wrestling, averaging 3.49 takedowns per 15 minutes with a 52 per cent accuracy rate. His ability to maintain control on the ground poses significant challenges for his opponents.