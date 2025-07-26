/Meet five batters with fastest ODI hundreds: No. 4 is two-time World Cup winner for Australia

One Day Internationals (ODIs) is the second-longest format of cricket, which originated in 1971. The first ODI was played between Australia and England on January 5, 1971, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the hosts won the match by five wickets. This game was a result of rain affecting the first three days of a Test match, which prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to conduct a 40-over-per-side game. Seeing the success of the 1971 game, the ICC introduced a 60-over format starting in 1975 at the ICC Prudential World Cup, which was held in England. However, the format was officially changed to 50 overs per side starting with the 1987 ODI World Cup, where Australia claimed its first ICC title under the captaincy of Allan Border. Australia is the most successful team in the ODI format, with six ODI World Cups under their name.

One Day cricket is divided into three sections: the bowling powerplay, the middle overs, and the last ten overs. Batters tend to be watchful with the new ball during the first five overs.

In the middle overs, the focus is on rotating the strike and playing the spin without losing many wickets. During the final five to ten overs, batters adopt an aggressive approach, aiming to smash the ball all around the park.

However, defying all odds, there have been some instances where batters switched to powerful hitting and unleashed raw power to score quickfire hundreds.

Let's glance at the top five batters who scored the quickest centuries in ODI cricket:

1) AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Mr. 360 of cricket, AB de Villiers, has smashed the fastest century in the history of ODI cricket. Facing the West Indies at Johannesburg, de Villiers racked up the Windies bowlers, reaching the three-figure mark in just 31 balls.

2) Corey Anderson (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored a century against the West Indies at Queenstown in 36 deliveries. Notably, Anderson is the only southpaw batter on this list. Currently, Corey Anderson plays for the United States of America (USA).

3) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Fondly known as 'Boom Boom Afridi,' former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi scored a remarkable 37-ball century against Sri Lanka, hitting 11 sixes and six fours during his explosive innings.

4) Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

In Delhi, Australian Glenn Maxwell left the Dutch bowlers stunned by scoring a century in just 40 deliveries. This innings by Maxwell is the fastest century ever scored in an ODI World Cup.

5) Asif Khan (UAE)