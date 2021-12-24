Md Kaif acknowledges 'trouble-shooter' Rahul Dravid's presence in Team India amid Virat Kohli vs BCCI row

Indian cricket hasn't been at ease in the past few weeks. After BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the limited-overs captain, sacking Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper, it led to widespread reactions. While Kohli addressed the press conference, before India's departure for South Africa, and made it clear that he has no issues with Rohit, he made some glaring remarks.

The 33-year-old Kohli contradicted from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's claims that he was never asked to reconsider quitting as T20I captain. Moreover, he revealed that he was told about his ODI captaincy sacking just sometime before the official announcement took place. In addition, he denied claims (made by a board member) that he was looking to skip the SA ODIs. Thus, things aren't at its best between Kohli and BCCI.

Amid all this, there has been several reactions by former cricketers on the ODI captaincy row. Now, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has also opened up on the whole episode and has acknowledged 'trouble-shooter' Rahul Dravid's presence as head coach in the national setup amid such troubled times.

"Lately, Indian cricket has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Indian captain Virat Kohli's press conference before leaving for South Africa created a storm and Sourav Ganguly too got dragged into it," Kaif wrote in his column for India.com

"Thankfully for Indian cricket, they had a trouble-shooter in place. We know him by the name of Rahul Dravid, the new Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Having played with and under Rahul bhai, I can safely tell you that if there was ever a man to handle the ship of the Indian team, it is him."

"I say this with quiet confidence as Dravid himself has seen a lot of ups and downs in his times as a former India cricketer and captain. He was leading India when Greg Chappell was around as a coach. He was captain of Rajasthan Royals when the spot-fixing and match-fixing controversy happened in 2013," mentioned Kaif.

He added, "As captain these phases tested him but he came out on top. His communication skills, patience, ability to handle egos and above all his selflessness worked in his favour."

Following Kohli's explosive press conference, BCCI President Ganguly made it clear that the board will not react to the former's statements at present as India have plenty of cricketing action in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli-Dravid take Indian team forward in the forthcoming three-match Test series versus South Africa, in the African nation. The three Tests starts on December 26 in Centurion, which will be followed by the three ODIs in early January, 2022.