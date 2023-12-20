It was a record-breaking year for Dutchman Max Verstappen on the Formula One circuit after the Dutchman broke record books left, right and centre. Verstappen conquered the Formula One Championship with a record points tally smashing several records as he clinched his third consecutive title. His on-track exploits helped Red Bull clinch the Constructor’s Championship while underling his legacy as one of the greatest racers of all time.

Verstappen’s record-breaking year

Starting the 2023 Formula One season as favourite, Verstappen recorded 19 wins across 22 different tracks. He finished on the podium in all but one grand prix which saw him stamp his authority during the season. Coupled with his 19 grand prix wins, he also won four sprint races as he the dominance surfaces in all departments. In fact, his victory at the Qatar sprint race saw him clinch the 2023 Formula One season.

The 25-year-old smashed for most consecutive grand prix wins during the campaign as he secured the top prize starting from Miami to Italy. His record point tally of 575 out of 620 is the most efficient scoring rate for any driver in the history of the championship (92.7%). He won the championship with six races left in the season at the Qatar GP, again a new record.

With 1003 laps led, Verstappen showcased why he is the modern-day great as he set a new record. Interestingly, his closest rival for most laps led was Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who clocked 146 laps, a massive difference of 857. Comparing his dominance on the track, he was 290 points better ahead of second-placed Perez while he bagged 17 wins more than the Mexican driver (2). Verstappen also amassed nine fastest laps in the campaign, keeping him way ahead of other drivers on the circuit.

2023 also saw Verstappen go level with some greats of the game as equalled Michael Schumacher’s record for Most races left before winning the title. He also equalled the German for being the only driver since the turn of the millennium to complete all the laps of a Formula One season. With 39 consecutive races as championship leader, he broke Schumacher’s record of 37 races set in 2002.