Mary Kom-led five-member oversight committee to probe into sexual allegations on WFI chief

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom will lead the five-member oversight committee that will probe into the sexual allegations on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Sports Ministry said on Monday. The other members of the committee include the Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director – teams – Radhica Sreeman. The ministry has also asked this committee to oversee day-to-day activities of the federation and complete its enquiry within four weeks.

Several high-profile wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Vijay Dahiya among others sat in front of Jantar Mantar on last Wednesday in their protest against WFI chief and other officials over sexual misconduct on female wrestlers for a long time. While the wrestlers demanded immediate sacking of WFI chief Brij Bhushan, he got temporarily suspended from his post till the investigation is going on, as per latest orders from the Anurag Thakur-chaired Sports Ministry.

Following getting an assurance from the Ministry that a probe will begin into this, the wrestlers ended the protest on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), they informed everyone about the formation of this new oversight committee who will now take the matter in their hands.

"With an effort to safeguard the interest of athletes, following complaints by wrestlers of sexual harassment by the President, other officials and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India, and to promote good governance in WFI following allegations of financial mismanagement and arbitrariness by athletes, the Ministry of Sports has formed an Oversight Committee to enquire into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses, levelled by prominent sportspersons," a SAI statement read.

