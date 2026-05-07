/Ashes rival Marcus North set to replace Luke Wright as England’s national selector

Former Australian all-rounder and Ashes participant, Marcus North, is set to replace Luke Wright as England’s new national men’s selector. The Durham director of cricket is said to be leading the race following final interviews for the role.

A Telegraph report has suggested that North will vacate his position with Durham, which he has held since 2018, after a distinguished playing career. Having represented Australia 24 times between 2009 and 2011, featuring across two Ashes series, North will become the first non-Englishman charged with selecting England teams. He will replace former England all-rounder Wright, who stepped down from his position for personal reasons following an (1-4) Ashes drubbing.

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Per the report, North beat former England quicks, Darren Gough and Steven Finn, two Ashes winners, for the role.

Advantage North!

The Australian all-rounder is also said to be close to current English Test captain Ben Stokes, who will make his first appearance for Durham in two years against Worcestershire later this week. North had also previously worked with Stokes during his years as Director of Cricket at Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.



Meanwhile, his time with The Hundred franchise, now renamed as SunRisers Leeds, included appointing Harry Brook as skipper and former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as the coach. Brook has since taken over white-ball captaincy from Jos Buttler, while Flintoff continues in his role as England Lions head coach.

North’s new roles and responsibilities

Barring the usual administrative roles he will need to fit into quickly, North’s significant responsibilities would include picking England’s squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand at home and blending better with the duo of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum at home.



England will announce the Test squad in the third week of May, with the first training session scheduled in Loughborough on May 25.

