Marcia Aoki pays homage to husband Pele, says 'getting used to not having you by my side will take time'

Arguably the greatest footballer ever, Brazil’s Pele, aged 82, took his last breath on December 30th last year after losing his long-fought battle to cancer. His wife, Marcia Aoki, on Pele’s one-month death anniversary, penned down an emotional homage to her late husband that was reshared on Pele’s Twitter handle. Marcia thanked Pele’s fans from all across the world for paying tribute to the great one, writing that they (Pele’s family on their social media) receive millions of messages of affection and solidarity every day and that fills her heart with utmost gratitude.

She also wrote that for her to say goodbye to the one she loved, cared for, will take a lot of time. Further expressing her deep love for her late husband, Marica wrote she wanted a few more moments of exchanging glances with Pele adding that she even found herself longing for him. Marcia even went on to thank the Santos Football Club and the Santos City for standing by their side and’ supporting them in this tough hour.

Here is what Pele’s wife wrote in an emotional post for her husband on his one-month death anniversary -

Após um mês da partida do Rei, faremos a primeira postagem como ele gostaria: dizendo “muito obrigado”.



Márcia Aoki, viúva de Pelé, escreveu uma carta para todos nós.

"Saying goodbye to the one I love, and getting used to not having by my side the reason of my life, your love full of affection, care and sense of humor will take time. I just wanted a few more moments exchanging glances. A few more days playing with our puppy, Cacau.

"I find myself longing for you saying 'Marcia, my love, good morning! Look how beautiful the sea is todayâ€¦' Despite knowing that it is an unavoidable destiny for all of us, for me coming to terms with the arrival of this moment feels like part of me is missing and a tightness in my chest.

"At the same time, there's a strong feeling of gratitude for being able to share my pain with the whole world. We received millions of messages of affection and solidarity that filled my heart with comfort and peace.”

"I want to thank each one of his fans who are still paying their homage. I also want to thank Santos Futebol Clube and Santos City for supporting us in such a difficult time. Sharing my life with Edson was a chance to live a true love story.

"Sharing Pele's love with you was as well. This love will never die and we will always be among us."