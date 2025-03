March Madness Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The March Madness 2025 has hit the ground running with electrifying action, shocking upsets, and clutch buzzer-beaters that make the NCAA Tournament a must-watch spectacle. Sixty-eight teams will compete for the national championship as future NBA talents get their stage. From the First Four to the semifinal, every game will be a high-stakes battle where one loss ends the journey. Will a top seed dominate, or will an underdog steal the spotlight as we check on all details of the March Madness 2025?

Where to watch the March Madness on TV in India?

The March Madness will not be telecasted on any Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the March Madness Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (March Madness 2025 Live Streaming)

The March Madness will not be live-streamed on any app or website in India.

Where to watch the March Madness in the USA?

Live coverage of all 67 games of the men's tournament can be found through CBS Sports and Turner Sports across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms, as well as March Madness Live, according to the NCAA. The tournament will also be streamed on Max and Paramount+.

Which stadium will host the March Madness?

The March Madness matches will played across USA at different venues with teams 68 teams competing for the top college honour in basketball.

March Madness Men's Schedule

Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. E.T./9:15 a.m. P.T. on CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. E.T./9:40 a.m. P.T. on truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. E.T./10:30 a.m. P.T. on TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. E.T./11 a.m. P.T. on TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/American, 2:50 p.m. E.T./11:50 a.m. P.T. on CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. E.T./12:15 p.m. P.T. on truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. E.T./1:05 p.m. P.T. on TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. E.T./1:35 p.m. P.T. on TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. E.T./3:50 p.m. P.T. on TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. E.T./4:10 p.m. P.T. on CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. E.T./4:25 p.m. P.T. on TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. E.T./4:35 p.m. P.T. on truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. E.T./6:25 p.m. P.T. on TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. E.T./6:45 p.m. P.T. on TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. E.T./7 p.m. P.T. on TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. E.T./7:10 p.m. P.T. on truTV

March Madness Women's Schedule

Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)

(6) Michigan vs. (11) Iowa State/Princeton, 11:30 a.m. E.T./8:30 a.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty, 12 p.m. E.T./9 a.m. P.T. on ESPN

(8) Utah vs. (9) Indiana, 1:30 p.m. E.T./10:30 a.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(3) Notre Dame vs. (14) Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m. E.T./11 a.m. P.T. on ESPN

(5) Kansas State vs. (12) Fairfield, 2:30 p.m. E.T./11:30 a.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(4) Baylor vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 3:30 p.m. E.T./12:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPNU

(2) TCU vs. (15) FDU, 3:30 p.m. E.T./12:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m. E.T./1 p.m. P.T. on ESPN

(7) Vanderbilt vs. (10) Oregon, 5:30 p.m. E.T./2:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) Montana State, 5:30 p.m. E.T./2:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(5) Ole Miss vs. (12) Ball State, 6 p.m. E.T./3 p.m. P.T. on ESPNU

(7) Louisville vs. (10) Nebraska, 6 p.m. E.T./3 p.m. P.T. on ESPN

(8) Richmond vs. (9) Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. E.T./4:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(2) Duke vs. (15) Lehigh, 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. P.T. on ESPNU

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) South Florida, 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. P.T. on ESPN

(1) UCLA vs. (16) UC San Diego/Southern U., 10 p.m. E.T./7 p.m. P.T. on ESPN

Saturday, March 22 (First Round/Round of 64)

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State, 12 p.m. E.T./9 a.m. P.T. on ESPN

(2) UConn vs. (15) Arkansas State, 1 p.m. E.T./10 a.m. P.T. on ABC

(5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay, 1:30 p.m. E.T./10:30 a.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont, 2 p.m. E.T./11 a.m. P.T. on ESPN

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia/Washington, 2 p.m. E.T./11 a.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(3) Oklahoma vs. (14) FGCU, 2:30 p.m. E.T./11:30 a.m. P.T. on ESPNU

(1) Southern California vs. (16) UNC Greensboro, 3 p.m. E.T./12 p.m. P.T. on ABC

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State, 3:30 p.m. E.T./12:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State, 4 p.m. E.T./1 p.m. P.T. on ESPN

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. E.T./1:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPNU

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard, 4:30 p.m. E.T./1:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(8) California vs. (9) Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. E.T./2:30 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton, 7:15 p.m. E.T./4:15 p.m. P.T. on ESPNews

(6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason, 7:45 p.m. E.T./4:45 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(1) Texas vs. (16) High Point/William & Mary, 9:45 p.m. E.T./6:45 p.m. P.T. on ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State, 10:15 p.m. E.T./7:15 p.m. P.T. on ESPN