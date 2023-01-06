Manchester United vs Everton Live: Prediction, team news, lineups, all you need to know

Manchester United should turn their attention to knockout play after securing three straight victories in the second half of the Premier League. The third round of the FA Cup will now be played on Saturday, and Manchester United's next game will be against Everton. The Manchester United-Everton game will take place at Old Trafford. The Red Devils enter the game after defeating Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday, while Everton lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on the same night. The last time the Red Devils won the FA Cup was in 2016, but it seems that Ten Hag will treat every tournament seriously this year as he looks to win a trophy in his first season in charge.

Everton will enter this game coming off a 4-1 home loss to Brighton on Tuesday night. As a consequence, they now have 15 points and are in 16th place in the Premier League standings. Everton did enjoy their trip to Manchester on December 31, holding Man City to a 1-1 draw in Premier League play. Lampard would have had some breathing room after that result.

When is FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match place

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England.

FA Cup third-round match Manchester United vs Everton timings

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Where to watch?

The third-round FA Cup match between Manchester United and Everton will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The third-round FA Cup game between Manchester United and Everton will be live broadcast on SonyLIV. The FA Cup's last fourth-round draw will occur on 9 January, 2023, at 10:30 PM GMT. The ITV1 TV station will broadcast the finals. ITVX also offers a live broadcast of it. Around 5:30 p.m. ET or 10:30 p.m. GMT, the game will start. It comes after the 8 p.m. GMT match between Oxford United and Arsenal. In addition, BBC will be able to broadcast the FA Cup in the UK from 2022 to 2023. On BBC iPlayer, the streaming for it will be accessible. Additionally, ESPN also has the right to broadcast the FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Nilsson Lindelof