/Manchester United star Casemiro to leave club at the end of 2025 26 season, pens emotional note

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will officially leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, after the Brazilian confirmed his exit on Thursday (Jan 22). Casemiro, 33, will drop curtains on his four-year tenure at the club, having won the FA Cup and the League Cup. The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar career overall, having previously won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid before making his move to the Premier League.

Casemiro to bid farewell to Man Utd

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro was quoted as saying through the Red Devils’ social media handle.

The Brazilian joined Man Utd from Real Madrid, having previously represented Porto. While he was criticised at times, the 33-year-old was a mixed success at the club, having arrived under the managerial reign of Erik ten Hag.

United posted a statement, which read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.

"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.

"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Casemiro’s exit from United means there will string of changes at the club in the summer as they also search for a new permanent manager. United recently sacked manager Ruben Amorim after he fell out with the team management and was replaced by Michael Carrick until the end of the season. As things stand, the board will look to strengthen its bid for a midfielder as Casemiro’s exit leaves a big hole to fill.