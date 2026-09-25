/Manchester City found guilty of breaching 115 Premier League financial rules

Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 Premier League charges brought against them for alleged financial regulation breaches. The Athletic reported on Friday that no punishment has been decided yet, with City expected to appeal the findings. The decision comes after an independent hearing that began more than two years ago. Its outcome could have major consequences for English football and raise questions over the legacy of City’s highly successful era.

The Premier League charged City in 2023 following an investigation into alleged breaches between 2009 and 2018.

Manchester City has consistently denied the allegations, which include claims of providing inaccurate financial information on payments to players and coaches and breaching financial sustainability rules.

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Since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group took over the club in 2008, City have established themselves as one of the most successful teams in English football.

They have won eight Premier League titles, four FA Cups, seven League Cups and one Champions League over the past 15 years.

The allegations first came under scrutiny after leaked documents were published by German outlet Der Spiegel in 2018.

Emails allegedly exchanged between senior City officials appeared to suggest that the club had overstated sponsorship income from Abu Dhabi-based companies Etihad and Etisalat. The documents claimed that money invested by Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group was presented as sponsorship revenue.

Other documents reportedly suggested that former manager Roberto Mancini received payments through consultancy fees from an Abu Dhabi-based club.

If City are found guilty, possible sanctions could include a significant points deduction and even expulsion from the Premier League.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both handed points deductions during the 2023/24 season for breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

A major punishment could also create uncertainty around the futures of several City players, including striker Erling Haaland.

Other Premier League clubs could also seek compensation or ask for titles to be reconsidered if City are found to have gained an unfair advantage through financial wrongdoing.