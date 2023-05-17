Man City vs Real Madrid: How & where to watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semifinal live in India, UK & USA

Man City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal: Manchester City and Real Madrid will lock horns again after a 1-1 draw in the previous match. The first leg of the semifinal match ended with both teams in neutral position. However, Manchester City has the advantage of playing at Etihad Stadium. Both seek to advance to the UEFA Champions League final. Manchester City's presence in the FA Cup final increases their chances of winning. The team aims to achieve the historic treble and leave a mark in football history. Meanwhile, Real Madrid lost the La Liga trophy to their local rivals Barcelona. Thus, their sole attention is on the Champions League.

The two heavyweights, Real Madrid and Manchester City, played out a 1-1 draw at San Tiago Bernabeu in the first leg. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled Vinicus Jr's stunning effort. Furthermore, Manchester City has only lost one of their last five games with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Man City vs Real Madrid: Match Details

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid will take place on May 18, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Etihad Stadium will host this most-awaited match.

Man City vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming Details

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live in India?