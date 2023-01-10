Magic Millions 2023 Draw Result: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast, Prize Money, Yearling Online Sales and Venue

Many foreigners are taking the chance to visit the Gold Coast in Australia for horse racing Magic Millions 2YO Classic, racing for 2-year-old horses, after the pandemic. It was just over a year ago that the Queensland state border was reopened for everyone. Now, Asian Bloodstock Services' US-based Marie Yoshida and other European agents Johnny McKeever, Angus Gold, Hubie de Burgh, David Redvers, and Dermot Farrington have both been at the Magic Millions complex, and they are expected to compete against a sizable contingent of domestic and New Zealand buyers.

What is the Prize Money for Magic Millions 2YO Classic?

Each runner's connections in the $2 million race will arrive face-to-face for the race day on Saturday, January 14, for the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions 2YO Classic. However, prior to that, they will select a starting barrier at random. Following that, starting at 8:45 am, the Barrier Draw for the $2 million Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas will be conducted.

Where will Magic Millions Barrier Draw take place?

Magic Millions Barrier Draw will take place at Surfers Paradise Foreshore, Surfers Paradise (opposite Trickett Street) in Queensland's Gold Coast in Australia.

When will the sale start for Magic Millions 2YO Classic?

Selling on day one will start at 12 pm. It will be preceded by the Magic Millions 2YO Classic and Magic Millions 3YO Guineas barrier draw at Surfers Paradise.

Where to watch Magic Millions Barrier Draw?

The 2023 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sales will be live and can be watched for free on 7plus.

Yearlings sales at Magic Millions 2YO Classic

The 2023 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sales are anticipated to break past records with 1,273 yearlings ready to be auctioned off over seven days. There will be 24 first-season sires, including Too Darn Hot, Exceedance, and Blue Point, among the 108 unique sires that will be represented.

Schedule for Magic Millions 2YO Classic

10 January: 1pm AEDT, Lots 1-185

11 January: 11am AEDT, Lots 186-420

12 January: 11am AEDT, Lots 421-655

13 January: 11am AEDT, Lots 656-890

14 January: 7pm AEDT, Lots 891-979

15 January, 3pm AEDT, Lots 980-1079

16 January, 11am AEDT, Lots 1080-1273

Yearlings to watch for