Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to claim the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table while it is a battle of redemption for Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Stats

The battle between Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell is quite an interesting one as Russell has dismissed the Proteas veteran five times but has also conceded 141 runs in just 75 deliveries.

Also read | IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win LSG vs KKR encounter?

Trivia

LSG skipper KL Rahul has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in this year’s competition and with two centuries, he is second in the top-scorers list. Against KKR, he will have the chance to add a brilliant feat to his name as he is 49 runs away from getting 500 runs for the 5th consecutive season.

On the other hand, the opening partnership has been a serious point of concern for KKR as the Shreyas Iyer-led side has not registered a single 50-plus opening stand this year.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmatha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

Also read | Explained! How Dhoni-led CSK can still qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Complete squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana