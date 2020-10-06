Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for coronavirus

Swiss footballer Xherdan Shaqiri is the latest Liverpool player to test positive for novel coronavirus. The forward has joined the list of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara in contracting coronavirus, the Swiss football federation announced on Tuesday.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined his national team at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019, but will now be quarantined.

The player will be missing out on Wednesday's friendly fixture against Croatia as well as the Nations League fixtures in Spain on Saturday and in Germany on October 13.

On Friday, Premier League champions Liverpool announced Senegal forward Mane had tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the club said new signing Thiago had the virus.

Mane and Thiago missed Sunday's 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa due to the virus while Shaqiri did not play either.

(Inputs from AFP)