/LIV Golf, owing millions of dollars to star players, files for bankruptcy protection

LIV Golf, the breakaway league that caused a civil war in the golfing world, filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in a United States court on Monday (Sep 8, 2026). The move comes as LIV's financial backbone, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), abruptly withdrew its long-term backing from the league. According to the court documents, multiple players, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, are still owed millions of dollars. The move comes as LIV, along with its new prospective investor, BC Partners, plans a relaunch in 2027. Whether the star players, whom LIV lured from the PGA Tour and other tours for exorbitant amounts of money, will stay with the league remains to be seen.

LIV Golf files for bankruptcy protection as players are owed millions

According to the court filing, Rahm is owed nearly $7.4 million and DeChambeau is owed about $5.7 million by LIV under their Player Participation Agreements. Among the others owed are Dustin Johnson ($5.4 million), Cameron Smith ($4.8 million), Tyrrell Hatton ($3.3 million), and Adrian Meronk ($4.4 million).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"This process gives us the structure and time to pursue a landmark transaction and begin the next chapter of LIV Golf – one built around the fans, an innovative, player-first ownership model, and being a part of the global golf ecosystem. We are excited about what lies ahead, yet there is still much to accomplish in the months ahead," said LIV's CEO, Scott O’Neil, in a statement.

What's next for the players?

The players, according to a LIV source as reported by The Times, will have the choice of signing up for LIV 2.0. The other tours, including the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, aren't welcoming the players back without due diligence.