Lionel Messi's statue to be along side legendary duo Pele and Diego Maradona in CONMEBOL museum

The South American Football Confederation (abbreviated as CONMEBOL) recently honoured Argentina captain Lionel Messi with his statue along with a baton of leadership and command of football. The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, will see his statue placed alongside legendary duo Pele and Diego Maradona in the CONMEBOL museum.

In addition, Messi was presented with replicas of the World Cup and the Finalissima trophy, which the national side won after beating Italy in June 2022, in a ceremony prior to the Copa Libertadores draw. Not only Messi but his Argentina teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni were also honoured in the event as they were presented with miniature trophies, including the 2021 Copa America (where Argentina beat Brazil 1-0).

Recognitions and honours pour in for Messi

Earlier in the month, Argentina renamed their training facility after Messi for his superb show in the 2022 FIFA WC. The star striker ended Argentina's 36-year-long wait for a World Cup title and was one of the main performers; ending with seven goals to also bag the Golden Ball Award.

"Welcome to the world champion's house," AFA president Claudio Tapia said during the unveiling ceremony. Meanwhile, Messi stated, "I feel very happy. This tribute is very, very special. Knowing it will be named Lionel Andres Messi is something very beautiful."