Lionel Messi surpasses Pele with twin strikes vs Club Brugge, eyes arch-rival CR7's goal tally

Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieved another historic feat in his illustrious career while representing Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League Group stage encounter versus Club Brugge on Tuesday (December 7). Messi and Kylian Mbappa's twin strikes each took PSG to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Club Brugge as Messi broke Brazilian great Pele's record.

Pele, who has been one of the most prolific goal-scorer in South America, is sitting on 757 career goals for both club and country. However, the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi moved past his tally after his splendid performance versus Club Brugge. The 34-year-old took his career goal tally to 758 and moved past Pele's record.

For the unversed, Messi's overall tally (758) takes him to the second spot in the list of most career goals in professional football. He has 678 club goals to his name (majorly for Barcelona) and has scored a total of 80 goals for his country.

Messi now has his eyes set on surpassing arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally (801), who occupies the top spot in the list. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has also been in top form for the Manchester United and achieved his 800th as well as 801st goal during the Red Devils' recent encounter versus Arsenal in the Premier League, where Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-2.

Mbappa, on the other hand, also became the youngster to 30 Champion League goals following PSG's encounter versus Club Brugge.