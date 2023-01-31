Lionel Messi regrets confronting Netherlands camp during FIFA World Cup 2022 quarters

For the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina’s Lionel Messi opened up about his infamous celebration during his team’s clash against the Netherlands and what transpired after that. Claiming to be regretting about his actions that were aimed towards the Dutch coach, Louis Van Gaal – who before the start of the match made some disrespectful comments about Messi, the Argentine star said it came out in the moment as he didn’t like what Van Gaal had said. In the quarterfinal clash between these two teams, Argentina walked outs as winners after winning on the penalties 4-3 following a 2-2 end during the regular time.

The most-talked about match at the World Cup saw 17 yellow cards getting issued. So much so that it made headlines for all wrong reasons instead of a great and exciting finish to a crunch game. While speaking with radio Urbana Play of Buenos Aires, the PSG forward said, “I don’t like what I did; I don't like what happened afterward. These are moments of a lot of tension, a lot of nerves. It is very quick and people react the way they react. Nothing was planned, it just happened.”

After what all happened during the match including ugly confrontations between players from both sides and among players and coaches as well, Messi was also seen having a verbal altercation with the Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst after the game. The new Manchester United recruit also expressed disappointment over Messi’s behaviour.

Replying to that, Messi said, “I reacted that way. There had been many things with this player, moments of tension like these . . . I was at the mixed zone, it had just happened. I don't like to leave that image, but these things happen.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner even said the match against the Netherlands was the worst they played in the tournament regardless of the result. “It was the worst match we played because of all the things involved in winning it or not."