Lionel Messi hands in his transfer request to Barcelona

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on Tuesday has asked to leave his club this summer.

The Argentine sent a fax to the club saying that he wants to exercise a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free with immediate effect.

However, Barcelona has said that the clause has expired and Lionel Messi will have to stay with the club until 2021 with a buy-out clause of 700 million euros as per the contract.

The board is set to meet soon. Some say that Messi could stay in the club if Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, resigns, while the others feel that the player is determined to leave the club no matter what.

After the news broke, Barca fans protested against the board outside the Nou Camp and supported the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

A legal battle is now set to follow between the club and the player.



There were speculations that Barcelona's all-time scorer was eyeing an exit after the club faced its worst-ever defeat (8-2) to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on August 16.

Barca legend Carlos Puyol tweeted to support Messi. He said: "Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend," to which current team-mate Luis Suarez replied with two clapping emojis.