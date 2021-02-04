Lionel Messi denies contact with PSG and Man City over transfer: Report

Lionel Messi has made no contact with any other club including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as rumours surrounding the Argentine's future continues to make headlines. Messi has been clear that he will wait for the ongoing season to end to make a decision regarding his future.

According to a report in Goal, Messi has not spoken to any club and is yet to decide on his future. Notably, Messi's contract at Barcelona ends at the end of the season and the Argentine megastar is free to sign pre-contract with non-Spanish clubs.

Messi has been linked with several clubs with PSG and Man City being the most prominent of names in the list.

With Mauricio Pochettino taking over the charge in PSG, it was reported that the Ligue 1 giants could make a move for Messi. However, there has been no contact between the two. Interestingly, the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria have openly expressed their interest in having Messi as their club team-mates. Messi is yet to contact Manchester City where former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola is in charge.

The report adds that Messi is tired of media speculation and it will be he who reveals his future at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Messi's future in Barcelona is hanging in balance with Barcelona presidential elections coming up. Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font are the three candidates in the election.

Recently, Messi's contract details worth €555 million (£491m/$674m) were revealed by Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The daily reported that the four-year-contract includes fixed and bonus payment which amounts to €138m (£112m/$167m) in annual earnings. Barcelona announced their intention to take legal action over the leak.