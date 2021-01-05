Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to join PSG? Real Madrid star makes stunning revelation

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is free to negotiate with other clubs after stalling contract talks with the Los Merengues. Ramos, who is out of contract in summer, can negotiate terms and contracts with other clubs and leave the Spanish giants for free after the expiry of his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain, who recently appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, is looking to sign the Spanish international with reports stating that PSG are eyeing a scoop by signing Ramos along with Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi - both on free transfers.

After letting go Thiago Silva, PSG are in need of an experienced defender and Ramos would fit the bill perfectly. However, the biggest surprise is that Ramos, during contract negotiations with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, said that PSG are trying to sign him with Messi.

Spanish publication El Chiringuito TV reported that Ramos has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "At PSG they have told me that they will make a team with me and with Messi."

Messi is also available on a free transfer in summer and the Argentine has already said he will think about his future after the season ends.

Both Messi and Ramos, despite being free transfers, will demand monumental wages - which could be a worry for the French giants with COVID-19 pandemic inflicting major financial damages to every club in the world.