/‘Dream Come True’: Linda Nosková beats compatriot Muchová for maiden Wimbledon title

Linda Noskova won the all-Czech battle at the 2026 Wimbledon final to lift her maiden Grand Slam crown. The world number nine Noskova beat her compatriot and world number 10, Karolína Muchová, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to stand tall on Saturday (Jul 11). Linda was better on the day, having a better win percentage on first and second serves, respectively, while also leading Karolína on Points Won. Following her unforgettable season on the grass court, Noskova fought a second-set comeback from her opponent to put her hands on her first Grand Slam.