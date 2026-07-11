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‘Dream Come True’: Linda Nosková beats compatriot Muchová for maiden Wimbledon title

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 23:14 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 23:14 IST
‘Dream Come True’: Linda Nosková beats compatriot Muchová for maiden Wimbledon title

‘Dream Come True’ Linda Nosková beats Muchová for maiden Wimbledon title Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Linda Nosková edges out compatriot Karolína Muchová in a three-set thriller to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2026 Wimbledon women's final.

Linda Noskova won the all-Czech battle at the 2026 Wimbledon final to lift her maiden Grand Slam crown. The world number nine Noskova beat her compatriot and world number 10, Karolína Muchová, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to stand tall on Saturday (Jul 11). Linda was better on the day, having a better win percentage on first and second serves, respectively, while also leading Karolína on Points Won. Following her unforgettable season on the grass court, Noskova fought a second-set comeback from her opponent to put her hands on her first Grand Slam.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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