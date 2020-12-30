'Like how you beat up person in sack': Shoaib Akhtar on India's win against Australia

India completed a memorable triumph in Melbourne as the visitors defeated Australia by eight wickets to equalise the four-match Test series 1-1. The victory impressed former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar praised the stand-in skipper Rahane for the character she showed during the Boxing Day Test and leading Team India to a comfortable win against the hosts.

“Team India has beaten Australia like how you beat up a person in a sack. Characters are not made in crisis, they are exhibited. Team India has exhibited their talent when they were in deep crisis. This is team India’s character,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“The best part was that they showed heart and courage today. They didn’t have 3 of their star players but it didn’t matter to them. Ajinkya Rahane quietly led the team but his success is making all the noise for him today. They say work hard in silence and let your success make the noise,” he added.

Kohli-less India had to make four changes after a disappointing collapse in the first Test against Australia. Team India brought in Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj (debutant), and Shubman Gill (debutant).

“India picked Siraj, he took 5 wickets. He is still young, couldn’t be by his father’s side when he passed away. He paid tribute to his father with his performance. Then came Gill, he’s certainly a big star in the making. So, Team India showed their character, that they have guts, heart and courage,” Akhtar further said.

“What impressed me the most was they should have fallen flat on their face in this match after the kind of defeat they suffered in the 1st Test. But they didn’t. They rose up to the challenge. When teams show their character like this, it doesn’t matter which religion or country the players belong to, I feel very happy,” he concluded.