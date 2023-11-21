Legends League Cricket 2023 live streaming check LLC full schedule, Date, time, squads - all you need to know

Legends League Cricket 2023 live streaming: Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament beigns with its second edition of tournament with all legendary players participatiing from the world. The inaugural edition, featuring three teams, was clinched by Asia Lions.

This year, the Legends League Cricket 2023 expands to six teams, boasting a lineup of renowned players. The Southern Super Stars will be led by Aaron Finch, the Gujarat Giants by Parthiv Patel, the Manipal Tigers by Harbhajan Singh, and the Urbanrisers Hyderabad by Suresh Raina.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Date And Time

The T20 tournament commenced on November 18, and the culmination of LLC 2023 is scheduled for December 9. Afternoon games are set to begin at 3 PM IST, while evening fixtures will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. The tournament comprises a total of 19 matches, incorporating two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final, following a format similar to the IPL. The 2023 edition of Legends League Cricket involves six teams engaging in a round-robin format before progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Where To Watch Legends League Cricket 2023 Live On TV?

The LLC 2023 tournament will be broadcast live on the Star Sports TV Channel in India.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and also on FanCode app and website.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Teams

India Capitals

Gujarat Giants

Bhilwara Kings

Manipal Tigers

Southern Super Stars

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Legends League Cricket 2023 Full Schedule

November 18, 2023: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 20, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 21, 2023: Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 22, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 23, 2023: India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Ranchi, 3 PM (IST)

November 24, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 25, 2023: India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 26 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 27, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

November 29 , 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

November 30, 2023: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

December 1, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Jammu, 3 PM (IST)

December 2, 2023: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Visakhapatnam, 7 PM (IST)

December 3, 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars, Visakhapatnam, 3 PM (IST)