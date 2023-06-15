Legendary West Indies pacer slams Team India for poor show in WTC final

Team India failed to win a World Test Championship (WTC) title for the second time earlier this month. Rohit Sharma’s men had to face a crushing 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia. Chasing a mammoth total of 444, Team India were bowled out for a lowly 234. India’s shambolic performance, quite understandably, baffled many experts and former cricketers. Legendary West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts has now shared his views on India’s WTC final defeat. Talking about the summit clash, Roberts claimed that India underestimated other teams. What Andy Roberts said “There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is—Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there," Roberts was quoted as saying to Mid-Day.

"I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand,” Andy Roberts added. WTC Final Australia batter Travis Head played a fine knock of 163 to guide his side to a solid total of 469. Ajinkya Rahane, who made a comeback in the team, played a gritty knock of 89 in the first innings. The 35-year-old emerged as India’s highest scorer in the game. But India’s top order could not live up to expectations. As a result Rohit Sharma’s men were bowled out for 296 in the first innings. Rahane displayed another courageous show in the second innings after pulling off a praiseworthy knock of 46.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets in the second innings to earn an emphatic win for his side.