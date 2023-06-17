Legendary football commentator Martin Tyler announces departure from British television

Legendary football commentator Martin Tyler has bid farewell to British sports television company Sky Sports as he announced on Saturday, June 17. Considered by many as the greatest sports commentator of all time, Tyler’s voice has been plastered to some of the iconic moments in the history of the Premier League including the famous 2012 moment when Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero won the league in the final few moments of the game. While he has not yet officially announced his retirement from the job, it is not yet confirmed whether Tyler will be commentating on the Premier League next season or not. Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season after spearheading the company's Premier League coverage for over 30 years 🎙️👑 pic.twitter.com/XWLs3wycHB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2023 × Sky Sports confirm departure “Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season after spearheading the company's Premier League coverage for over 30 years,” read a statement on Sky Sports’ official Twitter account.

Tyler has been commentating on the Premier League since 1992 and has been part of some iconic moments. However, his most memorable moment came on the last day of the 2011-12 Premier League season, when Manchester City were drawing 2-2 against Queens Park Rangers. With a goal needed for City to win the Premier League title, Aguero scored the winner in second-half stoppage time to produce one of the historic moments in world football.

Tyler present at the Etihad Stadium that day, commentated – “Aguerooooooooooooo, he has won the league…”

The voice for Sky Sports, Tyler was a household name in the British television industry which also saw him commentate on the Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, World Cup, and many other national and international tournaments.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's involvement in ODI World Cup in LIMBO after Najam Sethi's latest comment Tyler’s thoughts after Sky departure "In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports' innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League,” Tyler was quoted saying after his departure.

"It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team,” the legendary commentator added.

