Left out of team huddle, Mark Wood hilariously does one-man meeting during West Indies Test - WATCH

England pacer Mark Wood was spotted conducting his own 'one-man team meeting' during the first Test against West Indies on Thursday (March 10). Wood was left out of the England team's huddle during Day 2 of the first Test between the two sides as he was on the opposite side of the ground while the rest of the players were in a huddle on the other side.

Wood too wanted to be a part of the discussion but would not have made it in time from the opposite end of the ground. Hence, the England pacer decided to remain where he was and was seen making a gesture of a team meeting with himself. His actions left the commentators in splits and the video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

Talking about the Test match, England rode on a brilliant knock of 140 runs from Jonny Bairstow and crucial cameos from Ben Stokes (36) and Ben Foakes (42) to post a total of 311 runs on the board in their first innings at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In reply, West Indies got off to a great start as openers Kraigg Brathwaite (55) and John Campbell (35) posted a 83-run stand for the first wicket. The hosts then lost qick wickets in the middle before Nkrumah Bonner (34) and Jason Holder (43) posted an unbeaten stand of 75 runs for the fifth wicket to take them to 202/4 at stumps on Day 2.

Wood bowled well for England and picked up one wicket while conceding 24 runs in his 12 overs. Woakes also impressed with the ball after doing well with the bat and picked up a solitary wicket while Stokes and Craig Overton also bagged a wicket apiece. England will be hoping to bundle out West Indies quickly on Day 3 to gain an advantage in the Test match.