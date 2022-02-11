'Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket': Dwayne Bravo's 'MISSING' post for Kieron Pollard is hilarious

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has brutally trolled the current Windies One-Day International (ODI) skipper Kieron Pollard with a cheeky post on Instagram.

While taking to his official Instagram handle, Bravo, who announced retirement from international cricket after playing the last game at the T20 World Cup 2021, took a dig at Pollard with a hilarious meme.

Bravo posted an image of Pollard with "missing" written on it. At the bottom, he also wrote: "Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket". In the caption, Bravo wrote: "This is really a Sad day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police."

The meme appears to address Pollard's dismissal in the first ODI between India and West Indies when Pollard lost his wicket to Indian star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and was dismissed on a golden duck.

West Indies lost the first ODI and Pollard missed the second ODI and third ODI of the three-match series.



See the post here:

In the third ODI, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies on Friday as the hosts aimed for a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.

India, who have already clinched the series with two comfortable victories, made four changes to the team that won the previous match by 44 runs in Ahmedabad.

Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer return to the team after recovering from Covid-19. Pace bowler Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made the XI.