Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction Live: When and where to watch live-streaming of LPL 2023 on mobile, TV

Lanka Premier League 2023 auction live Streaming, LPL 2023: The auction for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 edition is set to get underway in Colombo on Wednesday, June 14. Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Suresh Raina, who retired from the Chennai Super Kings team a couple of seasons back, will be one of the top names who will be going under the hammer.

With Pakistan captain Babar Azam leading the Colombo Stars in LPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if Raina will be playing under him after spending most of his IPL career playing under MS Dhoni. Apart from Babar Azam, the likes of Shakib al Hasan, CSK’s IPL 2023 star Matheesha Pathirana, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Gujarat Titans and Australia wicketkeeper Mathew Wade have already been signed up by the five franchises before the auction in the draft.

A total of five franchises will participate in the auction with a spending purse of $500,000 each.

Here is a list of all pre-selected players in five franchises for the LPL 2023 season:

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction:

When is Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction going to take place?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will be held on Wednesday, June 14.

What time will Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction start?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will start at 230PM IST.

Where will Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction take place?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Will the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction be available LIVE on TV in India?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will not be available LIVE on TV channels in India.

How can I watch Live streaming of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction in India?

The live streaming of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube Channel and their official Facebook page.