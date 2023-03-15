LAH vs MUL PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 LIVE streaming: When & where to watch LAH vs MUL match on mobile, TV

2023 PSL schedule-LAH vs MUL live: Despite losing their last league match against Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars (LAH) would not be concerned because they were missing many of their key players in that game. Qalandars finished the season as league leaders thanks to their outstanding performances throughout the season and will now face Multan Sultans (MUL) in the first qualifier of the ongoing PSL 2023 on March 15 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars have won both league games against Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans, the first by one run and the second by 20 runs. The Sultans, on the other hand, have a history of stunning the Qalandars in the Playoffs stage, as they did in PSL 2022.

Rizwan has scored 483 runs in 10 matches in PSL 2023, surpassing Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who have each scored 416 runs in nine matches. Fakhar Zaman has been in excellent form for the Qalandars, scoring 378 runs in 10 matches with one century and two fifties.

Abbas Afridi of the Multan Sultans is the leading wicket-taker in PSL 2023 with 22 scalps in 9 matches, followed by the pacy Ihsanullah of the Sultans, who has 20 wickets in 10 matches. Rashid Khan has the most wickets (15) for the Qalandars, followed by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi at 14.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zahid Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Johnson Charles, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

LAH vs MUL Match Details:

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Qualifier 1, Pakistan Super League 2023

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: March 15, 07:30 PM IST

Telecast & Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network & SonyLiv

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will start on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 be played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will be hosted in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 begin?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 match Qualifier 1 is available to be streamed live for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

